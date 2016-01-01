Dr. Sarah McGinty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah McGinty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah McGinty, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Locations
Louisiana Dermatology Assocs10154 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-5663
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah McGinty, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1164841243
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGinty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
