Dr. Sarah McAleer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah McAleer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Locations
Manchester Urology Associates4 Elliot Way Ste 200, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-9200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 663-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-5300
Manchester Urology At Derry14A Tsienneto Rd Ste 302, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 669-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She performed an operation to remove a cancerous tumor from my kidney, and that was 7 years ago, and she put me in the center of her interest in her knowledge, excellence and ingenuity. I am still alive. Thank you, Doctor
About Dr. Sarah McAleer, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
