Dr. Sarah Mayberry, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Dr. Sarah Mayberry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.

Dr. Mayberry works at Primary Care at UAB Medicine Gardendale in Gardendale, AL.

    Primary Care at UAB Medicine Gardendale
    960 Rocket Way Fl 2, Gardendale, AL 35071 (205) 631-3452

Ratings & Reviews
Nov 09, 2022
She is a great pediatrician. Takes care of all my Grandchild's needs.
Gail Martin — Nov 09, 2022
About Dr. Sarah Mayberry, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1700230679
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mayberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mayberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Mayberry works at Primary Care at UAB Medicine Gardendale in Gardendale, AL.

Dr. Mayberry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

