Dr. Sarah Maki, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Sarah Maki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Maki works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Bloomington, MN and Mesa, AZ.

Locations

    Scottsdale Office
    7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-5012
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Phoenix Office
    300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-7255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Minnesota Dental Surgery Pllc
    9801 Dupont Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 888-5800
    Woolf Eye Clinic Ltd.
    2855 E Brown Rd Ste 10, Mesa, AZ 85213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-5012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Yes I would. Today was my first appointment with Dr. Maki. She and her staff were very proficient and thorough. They explain each step of your exam, so that you can understand it and know what it means. Dr. Mali is very professional and thorough with her examination.
    Kenneth Miller — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Maki, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1770970485
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
