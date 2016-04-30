See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sarah Lusman, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Lusman, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lusman works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Colon Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Constipation
Colon Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test

Constipation
Colon Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Achalasia
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedwetting
Celiac Disease
Chronic Sinusitis
Cirrhosis
Cold Sore
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
E. coli Food Poisoning
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Food Poisoning
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Giardiasis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Manometry
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Reflux Esophagitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2016
    She is a wonderful advocate for your child and their treatment.
    Pickled tink in New York, NY — Apr 30, 2016
    About Dr. Sarah Lusman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376705756
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Lusman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lusman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lusman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lusman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lusman works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lusman’s profile.

    Dr. Lusman has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

