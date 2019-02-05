Dr. Sarah Lundin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Lundin, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Lundin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lundin works at
Locations
-
1
Council Bluffs Ridge Obgyn Clinic201 Ridge St Ste 312, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-7880
-
2
West Des Moines OB/GYN Associates4949 Westown Pkwy Ste 140, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 223-5466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lundin?
Canceling my dentist appointment tomorrow morning at eight
About Dr. Sarah Lundin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1699084350
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundin works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.