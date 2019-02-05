Overview

Dr. Sarah Lundin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Crawford County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lundin works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.