Dr. Sarah Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Logan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
-
1
Esprit Ob/Gyn Center - Centennial14000 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 390, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0041
-
2
Esprit OB/GYN Center - Lone Tree10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 850-8052Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
My favorite qualities about Dr. Logan are that she is kind and she is rational. She provided me with care during my first pregnancy and offered evidence-based solutions to questions and concerns without making me overly anxious. Yes, some office wait times were a little long but this is because she takes time to fully address problems as they arise - for you and the patients scheduled before you. Once it is your turn she gives you her full attention and does not rush your visit if she is behind schedule.
About Dr. Sarah Logan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770536773
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
Dr. Logan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.