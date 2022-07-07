Dr. Sarah Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Logan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My niece has been able to get better vision because of Dr. Logan she has worked with her at such a young age earlier this year she performed cataract removal and IOL placement. We are forever grateful and will be looking forward to getting her other eye done soon.
About Dr. Sarah Logan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1154765485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
