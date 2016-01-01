See All Pediatricians in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. Sarah Li, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Li, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Li works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Winter Garden
    15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 114, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Sarah Li, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1184941155
Education & Certifications

  • Bridgeport Hospital/Yale University Program
  • 2010
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Li works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

Dr. Li has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

