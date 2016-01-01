Dr. Sarah Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Li, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Winter Garden15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 114, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Li, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184941155
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hospital/Yale University Program
- 2010
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Li using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.