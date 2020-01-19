Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Levin, MD
Dr. Sarah Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sharon, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 364-4505
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Fishkill Dialysis Center60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 897-9760
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Exceptional Dr. with high skills, intelligence and care for a patient.I wish I would have had her before my abrasion, ablations, pacemaker and open heart surgery. She explains things that I should have known before, so I am so glad I finally decided to choose her as my Dr. Her care is excellent, and shows her great skills.
About Dr. Sarah Levin, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.