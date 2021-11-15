Overview

Dr. Sarah Lentz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Lentz works at Carroll Health Group General Surgery in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.