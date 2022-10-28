Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Davisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Locations
General Surgery Oro Valley1850 E Innovation Park Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 797-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lee twice for the same procedure. A group of surgeons botched my post surgical treatment & on my last hospitalization a first year resident cut internal sutures while doing "cleanup" & being instructed & partially supervised by a distracted fourth year resident. 11 months after my initial surgery my abdominal "open wound" closed. An end of a suture poked through the thin skin of the scar tissue & would poke out & retreat becoming infected & an opening that increased & decreased in size. I went to Dr. Lee and had an appointment scheduled in a reasonable time. Dr. Lee removed a length of suture & applied antibiotic. Eventually the remaining suture poked through & I returned to Dr. Lee & she removed what I believe to be the remaining half of that suture. There was no need for going to a surgical suite and incurring unneeded costs. Having worked in emergency medicine & had numerous procedure in my life, I found Dr.Lee to be a superb provider, skilled & pleasant in bedside manner
About Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee-Davisson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee-Davisson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee-Davisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee-Davisson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee-Davisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee-Davisson speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee-Davisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Davisson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Davisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Davisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.