Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Lee-Davisson works at Arizona Oncology in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery Oro Valley
    1850 E Innovation Park Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 797-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2022
    I saw Dr. Lee twice for the same procedure. A group of surgeons botched my post surgical treatment & on my last hospitalization a first year resident cut internal sutures while doing "cleanup" & being instructed & partially supervised by a distracted fourth year resident. 11 months after my initial surgery my abdominal "open wound" closed. An end of a suture poked through the thin skin of the scar tissue & would poke out & retreat becoming infected & an opening that increased & decreased in size. I went to Dr. Lee and had an appointment scheduled in a reasonable time. Dr. Lee removed a length of suture & applied antibiotic. Eventually the remaining suture poked through & I returned to Dr. Lee & she removed what I believe to be the remaining half of that suture. There was no need for going to a surgical suite and incurring unneeded costs. Having worked in emergency medicine & had numerous procedure in my life, I found Dr.Lee to be a superb provider, skilled & pleasant in bedside manner
    Jeff — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912934977
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    • General Surgery
