Dr. Sarah Lee, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Obstetrix Medical Group in Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.