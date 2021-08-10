Dr. Sarah Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Larson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Bowyer Oncology Center200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3072
-
2
Limited To Official University Duties On2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 981-3098
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
I am not a patient, but I know enough to be pretty sure that a 40 year old doctor doesn't have 42 years experience of treating cancer.
About Dr. Sarah Larson, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588820955
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Pancytopenia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
