Overview

Dr. Sarah Larson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Larson works at Bowyer Oncology Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Pancytopenia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

