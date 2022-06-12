Dr. Sarah Landes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Landes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Landes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Landes works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology3950 Kresge Way Ste 207, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Landes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427290691
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Landes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Landes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landes has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Landes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.