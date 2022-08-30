Dr. Sarah Land, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Land is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Land, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Land, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Locations
Mind Spa LLC7302 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 591-2510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very comfortable Even with the uncomfortable topics
About Dr. Sarah Land, DO
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700956406
Education & Certifications
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Psychiatry
