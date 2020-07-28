See All Pediatric Urologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Lambert works at Westmed Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwich Hospital
    5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2815
  2. 2
    Greenwich Endoscopy Center LLC
    500 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-3588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Chordee
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Chordee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lambert?

    Jul 28, 2020
    Highly recommend! Dr. Lambert is extremely professional and she is an amazing surgeon. I could not have been happier with the outcome of my son’s procedure. She is simply the best!
    — Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lambert to family and friends

    Dr. Lambert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lambert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD.

    About Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255587432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lambert works at Westmed Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lambert’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarah Lambert, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.