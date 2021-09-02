See All Family Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sarah Laibstain, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sarah Laibstain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Laibstain works at Oak Street Health Casa View in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Casa View
    102 W Pierson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228 (214) 646-8781

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2021
    She saved my life, she found out things about my health I should have known, but wasn't informed
    L W — Sep 02, 2021
    • Family Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598994337
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Family Practice
    • Uf Health Shands Hospital

    Dr. Sarah Laibstain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laibstain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laibstain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laibstain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laibstain works at Oak Street Health Casa View in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Laibstain’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Laibstain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laibstain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laibstain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laibstain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

