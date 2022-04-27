Overview

Dr. Sarah Lai, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Pediatric Surgery - University of Alberta Children's Hospital - Calgary, Canada



Dr. Lai works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.