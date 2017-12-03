Overview

Dr. Sarah Lacey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Lacey works at Sapphire Pediatrics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.