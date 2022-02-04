Overview

Dr. Sarah Kuo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Kuo works at Sacramento Oral Surgery - Roseville in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.