Dr. Sarah Krauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Krauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Krauss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Krauss works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL - OBGYN1265 VISCAYA PKWY, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-2229Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krauss?
She is very caring, takes her time, very knowledgeable
About Dr. Sarah Krauss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952383341
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krauss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krauss works at
Dr. Krauss has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Colposcopy and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Krauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.