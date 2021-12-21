Overview

Dr. Sarah Kratz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.



Dr. Kratz works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in New Prague, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

