Dr. Sarah Kratz, MD

Oncology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Sarah Kratz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.

Dr. Kratz works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in New Prague, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 417-8348
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague
    301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 213-4033
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Dec 21, 2021
She is very caring and has spent as much time as needed to answer all of my questions. Very knowledgeable, friendly, and approachable. I trust her advice and am very happy to have her as my medical oncologist.
— Dec 21, 2021
About Dr. Sarah Kratz, MD

  • Oncology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1972505246
Education & Certifications

  • Duke U Med Ctr|Duke University Hospital
  • Duke U Med Ctr|Dukr U Med Ctr
  • Duke University Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
  • Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague

