Dr. Sarah Kratz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Kratz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 417-8348Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Directions (952) 213-4033Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kratz?
She is very caring and has spent as much time as needed to answer all of my questions. Very knowledgeable, friendly, and approachable. I trust her advice and am very happy to have her as my medical oncologist.
About Dr. Sarah Kratz, MD
- Oncology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1972505246
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Med Ctr|Duke University Hospital
- Duke U Med Ctr|Dukr U Med Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kratz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kratz.
