Dr. Sarah Konigsberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Konigsberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Konigsberg works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists7831 Chicago Ct, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Konigsberg listens, asks pertinent questions, spends sufficient amount of time with me, the patient and is pleasant and thorough in her exam.
About Dr. Sarah Konigsberg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356460547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konigsberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konigsberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konigsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konigsberg works at
Dr. Konigsberg has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konigsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Konigsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konigsberg.
