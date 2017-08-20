See All Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Sarah Knox, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Knox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4090 ROSE HILL AVE, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-8457

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Adjustment Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 20, 2017
Have been seeing Dr. Knox for many years. As a physician myself I recognize her excellence, compassion and ability to provide a safe caring space for the exploration of feelings and experiences. She is the best.
Elena in Cincinnati, OH — Aug 20, 2017
About Dr. Sarah Knox, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1114051620
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Knox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

