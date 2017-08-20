Dr. Knox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Knox, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Knox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 4090 ROSE HILL AVE, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 221-8457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Knox for many years. As a physician myself I recognize her excellence, compassion and ability to provide a safe caring space for the exploration of feelings and experiences. She is the best.
About Dr. Sarah Knox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114051620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
