Dr. Sarah Knapp, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Call for new patient details
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Knapp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Needham, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Knapp works at Complete Pain Care LLC, Framingham, MA in Needham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-7000
    Joslin Clinic Inc.
    1 Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 309-2645
    110 Francis St Ste 6A, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-9344

Hospital Affiliations
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Arthritis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Arthritis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon

About Dr. Sarah Knapp, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902253586
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knapp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

