Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarah Knapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Knapp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Needham, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Knapp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
-
3
Joslin Clinic Inc.1 Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 309-2645
- 4 110 Francis St Ste 6A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-9344
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knapp?
About Dr. Sarah Knapp, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1902253586
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapp works at
Dr. Knapp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.