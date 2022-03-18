Dr. Sarah Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Kline, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Kline, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Kline works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sarah Kline MD13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 211, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 632-7070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 11:30am
-
2
Adventhealth Pepin Heart Institute3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 632-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kline?
Dr. Kline always goes above and beyond to make me feel comfortable during my appointments. She always takes extra time and explained everything to me in full detail. She’s definitely one of a kind.
About Dr. Sarah Kline, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073538229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline works at
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.