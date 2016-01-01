Dr. Lim Kim accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Lim Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Lim Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Lim Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1871989889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.