Dr. Sarah Kim, MD

Oncology
Dr. Sarah Kim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Penn OB/GYN Care in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Penn Fertility Care- Washington Square
    800 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC
    1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 22, 2022
    I recently had surgery performed by Dr. Kim, a total hysterectomy as well as ovaries removed on 11/29/21. I recommend Dr. Kim as highly as I possibly can. I didn't know who to go to or where to go and I needed to have everything removed. I was given Dr. Kim's name and from the moment I met her, she was so very warm, patient and extremely bright. No one wants to have any of this done but to have a surgeon like Dr. Kim, you can breathe and relax and know you have the best of the best in your corner. The care from her team both in her office and at Pennsylvania Hospital, just as excellent. I know if you are here to read reviews you are like I was and are suffering and need help. I wish you all good health.
    Kellie Pecora — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Kim, MD

    Oncology
    English
    1861547804
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
