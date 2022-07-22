See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Sarah Kim, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at UCLA Santa Monica Internal Medicine Consultants in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Med Groupinternal Medicine Consultants of Sm
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. Kim is thorough and highly knowledgeable about all things thyroid. She takes ample time to discuss issues and answer questions.
    Barbara — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376860387
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

