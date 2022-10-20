See All Ophthalmologists in Vero Beach, FL
Ophthalmology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. 

Dr. Khodadadeh works at Champaign Dental Group in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Glaucoma Institute at New Vision Eye Center
    1040 37th Pl Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 257-8700
  2. 2
    New Vision Eye Center
    1055 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 257-8700
  3. 3
    Ssk Ophthalmology LLC
    1000 37th Pl Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 758-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Visual Field Defects
Glaucoma Surgery
Drusen
Visual Field Defects
Glaucoma Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Wonderful, wonderful doctor.
    Jeff L — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467642371
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Khodadadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodadadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khodadadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khodadadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khodadadeh works at Champaign Dental Group in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khodadadeh’s profile.

    Dr. Khodadadeh has seen patients for Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khodadadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khodadadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khodadadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khodadadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khodadadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.