Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Kennedy, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Kennedy, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Sideline Orthopedics and Sports4401 Park Springs Blvd Ste 130, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 960-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and nurses and other staff.
About Dr. Sarah Kennedy, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326186131
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.