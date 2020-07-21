Dr. Sarah Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Jordan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They graduated from American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Lakeside Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology - Grandbury1212 Medical Plaza Ct, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 279-1776
Harris Methodist Fort Worth1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-2009
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Ft. Worth6100 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 250-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jordan is the best of the best. She delivered my first baby vaginally without any problems and I was considered high risk due to age. She never made me feel like I was high risk and was always calming and encouraging. I am sad to see her leave Granbury. I wish we could still have this amazing doctor, but wish her all the best in her new adventures!
About Dr. Sarah Jordan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
