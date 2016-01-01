Overview

Dr. Sarah Jonaus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Jonaus works at The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.