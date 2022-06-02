Overview

Dr. Sarah Jockin, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Lutz, FL. They graduated from University Of California-San Francisco.



Dr. Jockin works at Lake Park Dental in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.