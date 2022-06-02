Dr. Sarah Jockin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jockin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Jockin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sarah Jockin, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Lutz, FL. They graduated from University Of California-San Francisco.
Dr. Jockin works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Park Dental19151 N Dale Mabry Hwy # 106, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 723-6475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jockin?
Dr. Jockin does amazing work. Dr. Jockin and her assistant Bee always takes my call and was always listening when I needed support. Having teeth pulled and implants put in for dentures is not a fun experience, but both Dr. Jockin and her assistant took care of me. Dr. Jockin is an expert at what she does. Thanks Bee for holding my hand.
About Dr. Sarah Jockin, DDS
- Periodontics
- English
- Female
- 1932439635
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jockin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jockin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jockin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jockin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jockin works at
478 patients have reviewed Dr. Jockin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jockin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jockin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jockin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.