Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD is a dermatologist in Festus, MO. She currently practices at Regional Dermatology and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Jensen is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Regional Dermatology LLC1463 US Highway 61 Ste B, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (573) 768-3420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sarah Jensen, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639119175
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U
- St Johns Mercy
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Patient Satisfaction
