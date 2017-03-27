Dr. Sarah Humphreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Humphreys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Humphreys, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Humphreys works at
Locations
Sapphire Pediatrics4500 E 9th Ave Ste 740, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3803
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor
About Dr. Sarah Humphreys, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Med System|University Of Maryland Medical System
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphreys has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humphreys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphreys.
