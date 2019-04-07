Overview

Dr. Sarah Hughes, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Fitchburg, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Colposcopy and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.