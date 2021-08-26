Dr. Sarah Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Howell, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Howell, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They completed their residency with National Naval Medical Center In Bethesda, MD
Dr. Howell works at
Locations
Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers970 N Kalaheo Ave Ste C108, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 218-7889
Hawaii Dermatogy Centers1029 Kapahulu Ave Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 218-7889
Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers6700 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste 217, Honolulu, HI 96825 Directions (808) 218-7889Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks. Dr Howell. Got medicine for rosey face eating hope we meet and I can get face done. I also. Got loxy done ..thanks. Me.
About Dr. Sarah Howell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1467550590
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center In Bethesda, MD
- Tripler Army Medical Center
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
