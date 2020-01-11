Dr. Sarah Hossain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hossain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Hossain, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Hossain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Dr. Hossain works at
Locations
-
1
Ferrell Duncan Clinic Gastroenterology3901 S Fremont Ave Fl 4, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 875-3760
-
2
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Dermatology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hossain?
Had a colonoscopy in October 2019. She was very polite and professional.
About Dr. Sarah Hossain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639478662
Education & Certifications
- Dhaka Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hossain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hossain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hossain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hossain works at
Dr. Hossain has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hossain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hossain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hossain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.