Dr. Sarah Hosford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Hosford, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Hosford, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Hosford works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 775-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hosford?
Thank you for being a great doctor & for taking really good care of me. My husband & I appreciate so much how you helped me in my cancer journey & also for the successful surgery. We need more doctors like you in this world. I will never forget you Dr. Hosford! ??
About Dr. Sarah Hosford, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710982277
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospitaluniversity Of Rochester
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosford works at
Dr. Hosford has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hosford speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.