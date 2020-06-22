Overview

Dr. Sarah Holy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Holy works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX and Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chorioretinitis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.