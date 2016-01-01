See All Radiation Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD

Radiation Oncology
Overview

Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Hoffe works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4124

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Peritoneal Cancer
Chordoma
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Peritoneal Cancer
Chordoma

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Radiation Therapy
Vulvar Cancer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1114995917
    Education & Certifications

    • M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • Duke University Medical Center
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

