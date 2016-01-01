Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Hoffe works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 692-4124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffe?
About Dr. Sarah Hoffe, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114995917
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffe accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffe works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.