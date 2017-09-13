Dr. Sarah Hodulik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodulik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Hodulik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Hodulik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Dr. Hodulik works at
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center4401 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10470 Directions (718) 304-7000
-
2
Mount Sinai Hospital1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8752
- 3 50 W 97th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodulik?
I've been a patient of Dr. Hodulik for 3 years now. She helped me through many rough patches and has always been kind and understanding throughout. Dr. Hodulik is an incredible psychiatrist who goes above and beyond to be there for her patients - whether it's making time for last minute appointments, responding quickly to emergencies, or simply providing routine talk therapy in her office. I trust her as a physician and endorse her wholeheartedly to anyone looking for a mental health provider.
About Dr. Sarah Hodulik, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811212285
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodulik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodulik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodulik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodulik works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodulik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodulik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodulik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodulik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.