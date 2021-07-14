Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Hayden, DO
Dr. Sarah Hayden, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Hayden works at
Locations
Patrick J Daley MD PC, 1589 E 19th St, Tulsa, OK 74120
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She and her office staff are like our family, our daughter is 2.5 yrs old and we trust Dr Hayden 200%! She answers every single one of my one million first time momma questions with patience and compassion! Wouldn’t go anywhere else!
About Dr. Sarah Hayden, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
Dr. Hayden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
