Overview

Dr. Sarah Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.