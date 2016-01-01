Dr. Sarah Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Harrington, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Harrington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They completed their residency with LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 280, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 384-8071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Harrington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Kern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.