Dr. Sarah Hanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Hanson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Locations
Springfield Eye Associates Inc.3640 Main St Ste 205, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 739-7367
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanson did my cataract surgery in November and I could not thank her enough. I have never seen so well in my life!
About Dr. Sarah Hanson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Glaucoma Surgery and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
