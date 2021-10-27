See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Dr. Hagarty works at SAINT ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osf Saint Anthony Medical Center
    5666 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 227-2512
  2. 2
    Lenox Healthcare for Women At Mercyhealth
    1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 200, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 965-6644
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Featherstone Clinic
    698 FEATHERSTONE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-3277

  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Skin Cancer

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dr. Sarah E. Hagarty, MD is a Beautiful Person/Surgeon inside and out! Very Meticulous and Thorough regarding information, procedure questions, and overall attention to your success with what you are having completed. I am in the process of having my Breast Implants replaced and in Phase one the replacement of implants has been completed. Talked with her and everything looks Great! If asked if I would recommend Dr. Hagarty, MD, I would 100% because she is Awesome! She puts herself in your place as if she was the patient. She really understands and wants to make sure that everything goes well with your Surgery and Recovery. Dr. Hagarty is indeed one of a kind and I am honored and humbled to be her patient. I am glad that I sought her and her Professional Skills to replace my implants after being a Breast Cancer Survivor going on 13 years! I Thank God for Dr. Hagarty and her Heart for caring and understanding regarding my body and my Breasts.
    Cytyois Bills — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1790894897
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
    • McGill University Health Centre
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    • McGill University
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagarty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagarty works at SAINT ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hagarty’s profile.

    Dr. Hagarty has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

