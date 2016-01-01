Dr. Sarah Grabowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Grabowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Grabowski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (216) 250-7460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Grabowski, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1336386945
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mercy Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
