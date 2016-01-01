See All Radiation Oncologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Sarah Grabowski, MD

Radiation Oncology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sarah Grabowski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. 

Dr. Grabowski works at Akron General in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cleveland Clinic Akron General
    1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Radiation Oncology
    English
    Female
    1336386945
    Radiation Oncology
    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Mercy Medical Center
    • University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital

